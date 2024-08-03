Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun comes fourth in floor exercise at 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun has finished fourth in the floor exercise at the 2024 Olympic Games. Illia, 20, who is from the city of Cherkasy in Ukraine's centre, earned 14.533 points for his performance.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Carlos Yulo of the Philippines won the event with 15.000 points, his first Olympic medal. The silver medal went to the Tokyo 2020 champion in this event, Artem Dolhopiat, who is originally from Dnipro, Ukraine, and now represents Israel. Jake Jarman of the UK completed the podium, securing third place.

Carlos Yulo (Philippines) – 15.000; Artem Dolhopiat (Israel) – 14.966; Jake Jarman (UK) – 14.933; Illia Kovtun (Ukraine) – 14.533.

The day before, Kovtun finished fourth in the all-around, the most prestigious event in artistic gymnastics, missing out on a bronze medal by just 0.2 points.

This is Kovtun’s second Olympic Games. The 20-year-old gymnast placed seventh in the team championship at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (held in 2021) and 11th in the individual all-around. Kovtun is a two-time World Championships medallist, having won silver in 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium, and bronze in 2021 in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Background:

The pommel horse competition will also take place today, 3 August, and another Ukrainian gymnast, Oleh Verniaiev, will be competing for a medal.

Oleh, who is from Donetsk, Ukraine, is a two-time Olympic medallist. In Rio 2016, he won gold on the parallel bars and silver in the all-around. Oleh has also gained multiple medals at world championships, such as gold on the parallel bars in Nanning, China, in 2014.

Earlier, the Ukrainian men's team – Radomyr Stelmakh, Nazar Chepurnyi, Oleh Verniaiev and Illia Kovtun – took fifth place in the team all-around competition, scoring 254.761 points.

