All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun comes fourth in floor exercise at 2024 Olympics

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 3 August 2024, 17:19
Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun comes fourth in floor exercise at 2024 Olympics
Photo: Champion

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun has finished fourth in the floor exercise at the 2024 Olympic Games. Illia, 20, who is from the city of Cherkasy in Ukraine's centre, earned 14.533 points for his performance.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Carlos Yulo of the Philippines won the event with 15.000 points, his first Olympic medal. The silver medal went to the Tokyo 2020 champion in this event, Artem Dolhopiat, who is originally from Dnipro, Ukraine, and now represents Israel. Jake Jarman of the UK completed the podium, securing third place.

Advertisement:
  1. Carlos Yulo (Philippines) – 15.000;
  2. Artem Dolhopiat (Israel) – 14.966;
  3. Jake Jarman (UK) – 14.933;
  4. Illia Kovtun (Ukraine) – 14.533.

The day before, Kovtun finished fourth in the all-around, the most prestigious event in artistic gymnastics, missing out on a bronze medal by just 0.2 points.

This is Kovtun’s second Olympic Games. The 20-year-old gymnast placed seventh in the team championship at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (held in 2021) and 11th in the individual all-around. Kovtun is a two-time World Championships medallist, having won silver in 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium, and bronze in 2021 in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • The pommel horse competition will also take place today, 3 August, and another Ukrainian gymnast, Oleh Verniaiev, will be competing for a medal.
  • Oleh, who is from Donetsk, Ukraine, is a two-time Olympic medallist. In Rio 2016, he won gold on the parallel bars and silver in the all-around. Oleh has also gained multiple medals at world championships, such as gold on the parallel bars in Nanning, China, in 2014.
  • Earlier, the Ukrainian men's team – Radomyr Stelmakh, Nazar Chepurnyi, Oleh Verniaiev and Illia Kovtun – took fifth place in the team all-around competition, scoring 254.761 points.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sport
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
sport
Sabre fencers' win over Japan secures Ukraine's fourth medal at 2024 Olympics
Ukrainian women's fencing team advances to 2024 Olympic semi-finals
Ukrainian boxer Khyzhniak defeats Brazilian Pereira and secures Olympic medal
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: