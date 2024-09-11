All Sections
Croatian Prime Minister meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv – video

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 11 September 2024, 12:06
Andrej Plenković. Stock photo: Getty Images

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, 11 September, for an unannounced visit.

Source: HRT Vijesti, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: In Kyiv, Plenković met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of the monument to the genocide of the Crimean Tatars.

Plenković is also due to meet with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), and other Ukrainian officials.

Radovan Fuchs, Minister of Science and Education of Croatia, Damir Habijan, Minister of Administration, Justice and Digital Transformation of Croatia, and Gordan Grlić-Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, are travelling to Ukraine with Plenković.

Together with the delegation, the Croatian Prime Minister will take part in a meeting of the Crimean Platform.

HRT reported that in addition to political support for Ukraine, there will also be specific agreements on assistance in demining.

Background:

CroatiaKyiv
