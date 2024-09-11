Croatian Prime Minister meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv – video

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, 11 September, for an unannounced visit.

Source: HRT Vijesti, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: In Kyiv, Plenković met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of the monument to the genocide of the Crimean Tatars.

Advertisement:

Plenković is also due to meet with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), and other Ukrainian officials.

Advertisement:

Radovan Fuchs, Minister of Science and Education of Croatia, Damir Habijan, Minister of Administration, Justice and Digital Transformation of Croatia, and Gordan Grlić-Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, are travelling to Ukraine with Plenković.

Together with the delegation, the Croatian Prime Minister will take part in a meeting of the Crimean Platform.

HRT reported that in addition to political support for Ukraine, there will also be specific agreements on assistance in demining.

Background:

On 11 September, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņia and Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil arrived in Kyiv on visits.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy are also expected to visit Kyiv on 11 September.

Support UP or become our patron!