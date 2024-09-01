Croatia donates robotic mine clearance system to Ukraine

Croatia has announced the transfer of a DOK-ING MV-4 robotic mine clearance system to Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The relevant certificate was handed over to Ukrainian representatives by Croatian Defence Minister Ivan Anušić and the heads of the manufacturing company during the Globsec international conference in Prague.

Advertisement:

Anušić noted that the process of mine clearance in Ukraine will require a lot of time and funds.

"Mine clearance is a tremendous task, and international support is crucial. Ukraine is not alone, we will work together as long as necessary," the Croatian minister said.

Anušić announced the results of a donor conference held in Zagreb in 2023. He noted that almost half a billion dollars had been raised there.

Advertisement:

This will contribute to Ukraine's recovery, as humanitarian mine clearance is essential for rebuilding, economic development, and the return of displaced people to their homes, Anušić added.

Background:

In early August, the European Union allocated €2 million to fund a new humanitarian mine clearance initiative in Ukraine.

On 16 July, the US Department of State handed over more mine clearance equipment worth US$5.8 million to Ukraine's State Special Transport Service.

Support UP or become our patron!