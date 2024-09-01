All Sections
Croatia donates robotic mine clearance system to Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 1 September 2024, 08:41
Croatia donates robotic mine clearance system to Ukraine
Croatia has announced the transfer of a DOK-ING MV-4 robotic mine clearance system to Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The relevant certificate was handed over to Ukrainian representatives by Croatian Defence Minister Ivan Anušić and the heads of the manufacturing company during the Globsec international conference in Prague.

Anušić noted that the process of mine clearance in Ukraine will require a lot of time and funds.

"Mine clearance is a tremendous task, and international support is crucial. Ukraine is not alone, we will work together as long as necessary," the Croatian minister said.

Anušić announced the results of a donor conference held in Zagreb in 2023. He noted that almost half a billion dollars had been raised there.

This will contribute to Ukraine's recovery, as humanitarian mine clearance is essential for rebuilding, economic development, and the return of displaced people to their homes, Anušić added.

Background:

  • In early August, the European Union allocated €2 million to fund a new humanitarian mine clearance initiative in Ukraine.
  • On 16 July, the US Department of State handed over more mine clearance equipment worth US$5.8 million to Ukraine's State Special Transport Service.

Support UP or become our patron!

