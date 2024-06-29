Ukraine's Foreign Minister in Croatia outlines what will constitute Ukraine's victory

Ukraine's victory should encompass not only the restoration of borders and holding Russia accountable, but also the creation of a reality where new aggression becomes impossible.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday, 29 June, during his address at the Dubrovnik Forum in Croatia, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports

Details: Kuleba said that peace without justice would lead to a new war.

Quote: "Therefore, the goal is not just to end the war, but to create a reality in which peace is just and lasting, and a new war becomes impossible. This is what victory means," the minister noted.

In this context, Kuleba highlighted the key role of the Peace Summit. He emphasised that he will continue to interact with countries from all parts of the world to find solutions for restoring a just peace.

The foreign minister stressed that the path to a just and lasting peace is not easy, but there is no alternative.

He said that the world must erase the lines drawn by others to ensure respect for the principles that allow everyone to live and thrive.

"There are things that unite us all and erase these differences. This is the desire to live in peace and develop. For Ukraine, it is peace and recovery, which, of course, is a prerequisite for development," the minister concluded.

Background:

Ukraine is determined to hold the second Peace Summit in one of the countries of the so-called Global South.

On 21 June, Kuleba stated that Kyiv is not seeking direct contacts with Russia, but its participation in the second Peace Summit is possible under the Black Sea Grain Initiative format.

Meanwhile, Viola Amherd, Head of the Swiss Federal Council, said Russia's participation in the peace process remained a key issue.

