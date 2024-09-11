Czech Senate President arrives in Kyiv for Crimean Platform Summit – photos

Miloš Vystrčil (on the left) in Kyiv. Photo: Vystrčil on Twitter (X)

Miloš Vystrčil, President of the Czech Senate, has announced that he has arrived in Kyiv to participate in the Crimean Platform Summit.

Source: Miloš Vystrčil’s post on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vystrčil noted that in August 2021, at the inaugural summit of the platform, he said that the annexation of Crimea must not be similar to the Munich Agreement "about us without us".

"I was representing Czechia at the time and stressed that we must stand up for Ukraine. The developments after the annexation of Crimea show us that if our support is not enough, Russia will not stop," the Senate president said.

He added that peace talks cannot take place without Ukraine's participation and that the results of the negotiations must be acceptable to Ukraine.

Background:

On 11 September, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņia arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy are also expected to visit Kyiv on 11 September.

