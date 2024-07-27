US Secretary of State warns China about consequences of supporting Russian military industrial complex

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the US will take measures if China continues to support Russia’s military industrial complex.

Source: European Pravda, citing the US Department of State

Details: Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Vientiane, Laos, on the margins of the ASEAN-related ministerial meetings on 27 July.

Advertisement:

Blinken stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and raised concerns about China’s destabilising actions in the South China Sea. He affirmed the US support for freedom of navigation and overflight and the peaceful resolution of disputes, consistent with international law.

Quote from the US Department of State: "The Secretary reiterated serious concern with PRC support for Russia’s defence industrial base and made it clear that if the PRC does not act to address this threat to European security, the United States will continue to take appropriate measures to do so."

Details: Blinken also talked about North Korea’s provocative actions and the war in Gaza. The two sides recognised the importance of maintaining open lines of communication in the weeks and months ahead.

Advertisement:

Background:

European Union High Representative Josep Borrell met with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Vientiane, Laos, on 26 July, calling on China to use its influence on Russia to contribute to ending the war in Ukraine.

UK’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy called on Wang to withdraw his support for Russia, while German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged the Chinese government to work harder to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!