Ukrainian forces advance in Kursk Oblast and capture several villages – ISW

Ukrainian forces pressed forward in Russia's Kursk Oblast on 14 September, making gains in the Glushkovo district. They advanced to fields south of Tyotkino and north of Sudzha, capturing several villages.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Footage released on 13 September, verified by geolocation, shows Ukrainian forces operating in Veseloye (southwest of Glushkovo). A Russian military blogger also claimed that Ukrainian forces had captured the village.

Russian sources also claimed that Ukrainian forces had advanced west of Medvezhye (southwest of Glushkovo) and in the fields south of Tyotkino (approximately 25 km southwest of Glushkovo) along the border with Sumy Oblast.

In addition, Russian sources noted that Ukrainian forces continued their offensive near Medvezhye, Veseloye, Obukhovka (immediately south of Veseloye) and Novy Put (south of Veseloye) on 13 and 14 September.

Russian military bloggers reported that units from Russia's 56th Airborne Regiment (7th Airborne Division) and the 106th Division were engaged in repelling attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Glushkovo district.

On 14 September, Ukrainian troops continued their advance north of Sudzha amid ongoing offensive operations across the war zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast. A Russian military blogger claimed that Ukrainian forces had taken control of Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, located north of Sudzha.

Russian forces recently reclaimed territory in Kursk Oblast and continued their counterattacks on 14 September. Geolocation footage from 13 September showed Russian troops entering the western part of Lyubimovka during a company-sized mechanised assault. A Russian blogger also reported that Russian forces had advanced to the southwestern outskirts of Lyubimovka and into fields northwest of Daryino, located south of Lyubimovka.

Geolocation imagery released on 14 September reveals infantry from the Russian 810th Marine Brigade (Black Sea Fleet, Southern Military District) operating in the centre of Borka (southeast of Sudzha), suggesting that Russian troops have recently advanced deeper into the settlement.

To quote the ISW's Key Takeaways on 14 September:

Ukrainian officials and sources indicated that Ukraine's incursion into Kursk Oblast has prompted the Russian authorities to increase the size of the Russian force grouping in Kursk Oblast by upwards of a factor of three.

Ukraine and Russia conducted a prisoner of war (POW) exchange on 14 September – the third POW exchange since the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast, which appears to have generated the short-term effect of increasing incentives for Russia to engage in POW exchanges.

Some Russian field commanders continue to make decisions that degrade the overall quality of their subordinate forces – prioritising infantry-led frontal assault tactics over cultivating technical specialists who would allow the Russian military to better field technologies and innovations in combat operations.

The Kremlin continues efforts to leverage global informational instruments of influence to develop new capabilities to conduct election interference, destabilisation measures, and sanctions evasion schemes.

Officials of Georgia’s ruling Georgia Dream party continue to elevate narratives echoing Kremlin information operations justifying Russia’s occupation of internationally recognised Georgian territories.

Russian forces recently advanced near Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk, and Vuhledar.

Russian forces are reportedly repairing captured Soviet-era Ukrainian equipment to replenish Russian vehicle stocks.

