Civilians rat out Kadyrovites to Ukrainian defence forces in Kursk Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 15 September 2024, 07:07
Photo: National Resistance Centre

More and more Russians, both civilians and military, are cooperating with the Ukrainian defence forces. Residents of Kursk Oblast are reporting Kadyrovites en masse, as this is the only way to protect themselves from them [Kadyrovites is the collective term for Chechen troops loyal to the country's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov – ed.]

Source: National Resistance Center (CNS)

Quote: "Similarly, behind almost every effective strike deep into the temporarily occupied territories, there are people who are providing information about air defence positions, ammunition depots or the movement of Russian units."

Details: The CNS said that on 31 August, it was reported that on the Kursk front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had shot down an unusual target – a rare Orion reconnaissance and attack UAV, "a kind of Russian Bayraktar", but not as good.

According to open sources, up to 30 of these drones were produced, and at least six were shot down (excluding the one in Kursk Oblast), with the destruction confirmed visually. Their cost is not disclosed, but the total investment in this project has already amounted to about US$30 million.

The Orions are manufactured by the Russian joint-stock company Kronstadt, a self-described "leader of the national unmanned aerial vehicle industry" in Russia. The company is based in St. Petersburg and has offices in Moscow. In addition to Orion, it produces several other drone systems.

According to the CNS, the Russians themselves were involved in the destruction of this particular Orion. More precisely, an informant within the group that maintains and pilots these drones is connected to Kronstadt.

This person got in touch with representatives of certain units of Ukraine's defence forces and offered to provide information about the UAVs, the control system and personnel training – and most importantly, how the Russians use Orions against Ukrainian troops.

With all this information, the Ukrainian Air Force was able to ambush this rare and expensive Russian UAV.

