Director of Russians at War film included on list of persons threatening Ukraine's national security

Anastasia Trofimova, a Russian-Canadian director, was added to the list of individuals who pose a threat to Ukraine's national security.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications reports that Trofimova was included on the list for her documentary Russians at War.

Details: The ministry explained that Trofimova's propaganda film "spreads Russian propaganda and demonstrates unacceptable neutrality regarding Russia's war against Ukraine" and "does not pay due attention to the atrocities committed by Russia during the invasion and does not recognise them."

Quote: "Cases like Trofimova are part of the Russian Federation's larger information war, which uses culture and media to justify its actions. We are struggling with the propagation of false narratives and manipulations that try to supplant the truth and shift accountability from the aggressor," commented Mykola Tochytskyi, Ukraine’s Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications.

Trofimova was listed as the 233rd person posing a threat to Ukraine's national security, according to the ministry.

About the film Russians at War

Anastasia Trofimova, a Russian-Canadian director, created the documentary film Russians at War.

Trofimova was born in Moscow. She has worked in the media for almost 10 years, contributing to documentary projects in Canada, the Balkans, the Middle East, and Russia. She produced a number of films for the Russian propaganda outlet Russia Today.

The film Russians at War depicts Trofimova's seven-month deployment alongside the Russian military in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. However, the film does not depict the destruction and casualties that the Russians are inflicting on the people of Ukraine.

One of the soldiers in the film openly denies the accusations that Russian troops are committing war crimes.

The Venice Film Festival hosted the international premiere of Trofimova's film.

Before the film's showing at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the Ukrainian community in Canada staged a series of protests. The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine, Oleh Nikolenko, Consul General of Ukraine in Canada, and others joined the appeal not to screen Russians at War.

Finally, the organisers of the festival declared that they would not show Trofimova's film, citing security concerns. However, after the film festival had officially closed, two separate screenings of the film were announced on Tuesday, 17 September.

