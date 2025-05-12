Russian forces storm Kupiansk front despite three-day "ceasefire"

Photo: The 15th Operational Assignment Brigade "Hero of Ukraine Lieutenant Bohdan Zavada" of the National Guard of Ukraine

The Russian forces did not honour the three-day "ceasefire" announced by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on Victory Day. On 10 May, they attempted to advance on the Kupiansk front. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Source: Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group on Telegram

Quote from Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group: "On 10 May, the invaders tried to storm the area of responsibility of the 15th Brigade Kara-Dah of Ukraine's National Guard on the Kupiansk front. To reach the national guards’ positions more quickly, the enemy infantry used motorcycles."

Details: The Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group emphasised that the Ukrainian soldiers were ready to repel the assault, and they began to "methodically destroy" the attacking forces using all available firearms.

"As a result, the Russian onslaught was repelled, and ten ‘hell riders’ were killed. Nine enemy motorcycles were also destroyed," the military officials reported.

On 28 April, the Kremlin announced that Putin had unilaterally declared a truce on the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

Subsequently, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasised that Russian occupation forces had continued their attacks along the entire front line on 8 May, making their own statements about the "ceasefire" a farce.

Ukraine's General Staff reported that, as of 16:00 on 8 May, Russian forces had continued assault operations across the entire war zone, with the number of combat clashes reaching 117.

On 9 May, it was reported that nearly 200 clashes had taken place on the front line throughout the day.

