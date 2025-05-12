All Sections
Russian forces storm Kupiansk front despite three-day "ceasefire"

Iryna BalachukMonday, 12 May 2025, 13:50
Russian forces storm Kupiansk front despite three-day ceasefire
Photo: The 15th Operational Assignment Brigade "Hero of Ukraine Lieutenant Bohdan Zavada" of the National Guard of Ukraine

The Russian forces did not honour the three-day "ceasefire" announced by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on Victory Day. On 10 May, they attempted to advance on the Kupiansk front. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Source: Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group on Telegram 

Quote from Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group: "On 10 May, the invaders tried to storm the area of responsibility of the 15th Brigade Kara-Dah of Ukraine's National Guard on the Kupiansk front. To reach the national guards’ positions more quickly, the enemy infantry used motorcycles." 

Details: The Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group emphasised that the Ukrainian soldiers were ready to repel the assault, and they began to "methodically destroy" the attacking forces using all available firearms.

"As a result, the Russian onslaught was repelled, and ten ‘hell riders’ were killed. Nine enemy motorcycles were also destroyed," the military officials reported. 

Background: 

