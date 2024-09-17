All Sections
UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 17 September 2024, 01:46
A Storm Shadow missile under an aircraft wing. Photo: ArmyInform

The Times has reported that the UK "won’t go it alone" in granting Ukraine permission to strike Russian targets with long-range weapons, as the use of US guidance systems is critical in this regard.

Source: The Times with reference to sources

Details: The Times stated that the UK will not allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles against targets in Russia without US approval. 

President Zelenskyy urged both the UK and the US to overcome their "fear" and show "decisiveness" on this issue.

Furthermore, five former defence ministers and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on the head of the UK government, Keir Starmer, to act unilaterally. They warned that delays would only embolden Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. 

However, The Times noted that the UK "won’t go it alone" because US guidance systems are deemed essential to ensure the missiles [such as Storm Shadow – ed.] hit their targets.

UK authorities believe the US is likely to give the "green light" during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York, though there are internal divisions within President Biden's administration.

Background

  • UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that a final decision on the use of Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russian territory has not yet been made but hinted that further developments are possible.
  • Earlier, the Guardian reported that the US and the UK had agreed, along with other allies, to allow Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles, a long-standing demand by Kyiv.
  • However, the White House later said that the US would not make any announcements about changing its policy on allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles after Biden's meeting with Starmer.

