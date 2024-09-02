All Sections
Ukrainian air defence downs 22 Russian missiles and 20 attack drones overnight

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 2 September 2024, 09:28
Illustration by Air Forces of Ukraine

Russia bombarded Ukraine using 58 airborne assets on the night of 1-2 September, and Ukrainian air defence destroyed 9 ballistic missiles out of 16 launched by the Russians, as well as 13 cruise missiles and 20 kamikaze drones.

Source: press service for Ukraine’s Air Force on social media

Details: The Russians launched a missile attack on Kyiv, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts using ballistic, cruise and anti-aircraft guided missiles. They also attacked with Shahed-type attack UAVs from the south.

It is noted that the air surveillance troops detected and monitored 58 air targets (35 missiles of various types and 23 attack UAVs):

  • 16 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles that were launched from Russia’s Bryansk, Voronezh and Kursk oblasts;
  • 14 Kh-101 cruise missiles that were launched by Tu-95MS strategic bombers from Russia’s Volgograd Oblast;
  • 4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles that were launched from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast;
  • a missile of an unspecified type that was launched from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast;
  • 23 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs that were launched from the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As a result of combat efforts by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units of the Air Force, and mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian defence forces, the following targets were shot down:

- 9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

- 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

- 20 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

Quote: "In addition, as a result of active counteraction by the Ukrainian defence forces, one Kh-101 cruise missile and three attack UAVs did not reach their targets and were lost on radar. The information is being confirmed.

Combat operations took place in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts."

Background:

  • As a result of a missile attack on Kyiv on 2 September, the building of the Islamic Cultural Centre and a mosque on its premises were significantly damaged.
  • Air defence systems were responding in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the morning of 2 September, with wreckage seen falling, fires breaking out and one person being injured.

