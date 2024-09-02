Russian attack cause fire in Kyiv, person injured

Air defence systems were responding in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the morning of 2 September, with wreckage seen falling, fires breaking out and one person being injured.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA); Kyiv Oblast Military Administration (KOMA); Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote from KOMA: "Missile attack. We urge everyone to stay in shelters. Air defence is responding in the oblast."

Quote from KCMA’s Head Serhii Popko: "An air-raid warning is in place! Air defence is responding in the capital. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Details: Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv.

Quote from Klitschko: "Explosions in the city. Emergency services have been called to the Sviatoshynskyi district. They are heading to the scene."

Quote from Popko: "The missile strike on Kyiv continues. Air defence is responding in the city. Wreckage has been seen falling in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Information is being updated."

Quote from Klitschko: "Emergency services are also responding to calls in the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts. Details will follow."

"Early reports indicate that wreckage fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Medics are treating a person who was injured."

Quote from Popko: "Wreckage from the missile has been recorded in the Holosiivskyi district. Early reports indicate damage to non-residential buildings. Information is being updated.

Wreckage also damaged non-residential buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Operational services are heading to the scenes."

Quote from Klitschko: "There were calls for medics in the Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. All services are on their way to the scene."

Quote from Popko: "Wreckage from missiles has been recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Dniprovskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Fires have reportedly broken out.

Information about damage and casualties is being updated."

Quote from Klitschko: "Wreckage from a missile caused four cars to catch fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

A non-residential building is on fire in the Holosiivskyi district.

Wreckage reportedly fell on a warehouse, causing a fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

A fire is also burning in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

All services are working at the scene."

"A boiler house was partially destroyed in the Holosiivskyi district. Emergency rescue services are working."

"Glass elements at the entrance of the Sviatoshyn metro station were partially damaged. The station remains operational for passengers and as a shelter. A nearby kiosk also caught fire."

