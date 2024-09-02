All Sections
Islamic Cultural Centre and mosque damaged in Russian missile attack on Kyiv – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 2 September 2024, 09:09
Photo: Chubarov on Facebook

The building of the Islamic Cultural Centre and the mosque on its premises have suffered significant damage as a result of the missile strike on Kyiv on 2 September.

Source: Refat Chubarov, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, on Facebook

Quote: "This morning, as a result of yet another large-scale missile strike by Russian barbarians on Kyiv, significant damage was inflicted on the building of the Islamic Cultural Centre of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (the mosque in Nyvky (neighbourhood in Kyiv – ed)."

Photo: Chubarov on Facebook

Details: He said the buildings of the Islamic Centre, particularly the mosque located within it, will require repairs.

 
Photo: Chubarov on Facebook

Military chaplain Suleiman Khairullaiev, the Deputy Mufti of the Muslims of Crimea, reported that there were no casualties.

 
Photo: Chubarov on Facebook

"Yet more proof that Russia is a country of absolute evil," Chubarov noted.

Background:

  • Air defence systems were responding in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the morning of 2 September, with wreckage seen falling, fires breaking out and one person being injured.
  • Kyiv City Military Administration said the Russians attacked the capital using more than 10 cruise missiles, about a dozen ballistic missiles and an attack drone.

Support UP or become our patron!

