Zelenskyy on strikes deep into Russian territory: We need appropriate weapons as well as permission

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the issue of using Western weapons to strike military targets in Russia involves receiving not only permission from the countries in question, but also long-range means of destruction.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Zaporizhzhia on Monday, 2 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said Ukraine is working on obtaining permission for long-range strikes on Russian targets with countries that have the necessary capabilities, including the US, the UK, France and Germany.

However, he emphasised that simply having authorisation "is not enough either".

"If one of these countries, for example, allowed [us to strike Russian territory – ed.] – and such messages are already being broadcast through diplomatic channels and the media – we would need to know whether that country had provided suitable weaponry. That is, we don’t just need permission, we also need [the weapons]," the president explained.

Zelenskyy went on to say that there are "agreements that we will receive all this," but he did not elaborate.

"There are two issues that we are working on [obtaining permission and weapons – ed.], but we’re looking at it more positively today," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

This year, the US gave Ukraine permission to utilise US-supplied weaponry to carry out strikes in Russian border regions from which attacks on Ukrainian cities are launched.

Kyiv has requested that the permission be extended to targets deep within Russian territory, notably airfields where fighter jets that carry long-range missiles are stationed, which Ukraine is presently unable to attack.

Following the Russian Federation's Monday morning attack, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Ukraine’s Western partners to lift restrictions on strikes on military targets deep inside Russia.

