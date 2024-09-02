All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy on strikes deep into Russian territory: We need appropriate weapons as well as permission

Oleh PavliukMonday, 2 September 2024, 19:54
Zelenskyy on strikes deep into Russian territory: We need appropriate weapons as well as permission
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the issue of using Western weapons to strike military targets in Russia involves receiving not only permission from the countries in question, but also long-range means of destruction.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Zaporizhzhia on Monday, 2 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said Ukraine is working on obtaining permission for long-range strikes on Russian targets with countries that have the necessary capabilities, including the US, the UK, France and Germany.

Advertisement:

However, he emphasised that simply having authorisation "is not enough either".

"If one of these countries, for example, allowed [us to strike Russian territory – ed.] – and such messages are already being broadcast through diplomatic channels and the media – we would need to know whether that country had provided suitable weaponry. That is, we don’t just need permission, we also need [the weapons],"  the president explained.

Zelenskyy went on to say that there are "agreements that we will receive all this," but he did not elaborate.

Advertisement:

"There are two issues that we are working on [obtaining permission and weapons – ed.], but we’re looking at it more positively today," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

  • This year, the US gave Ukraine permission to utilise US-supplied weaponry to carry out strikes in Russian border regions from which attacks on Ukrainian cities are launched.
  • Kyiv has requested that the permission be extended to targets deep within Russian territory, notably airfields where fighter jets that carry long-range missiles are stationed, which Ukraine is presently unable to attack.
  • Following the Russian Federation's Monday morning attack, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Ukraine’s Western partners to lift restrictions on strikes on military targets deep inside Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Every day of operations in Kursk Oblast ensures replenishment of exchange fund
Zelenskyy sanctions collaborators and those involved with Russian aviation infrastructure
Zelenskyy posts video showing aftermath of latest Russian attack on Kharkiv – video
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: