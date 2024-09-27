Russians attack Izmail in Odesa Oblast, killing three people and injuring 14 – photos

Three people have been killed and 14 others injured as a result of a morning Russian strike on the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy resorted to large-scale terror against Izmail in the early morning. The Russians launched attack drones on our oblast’s southern part. The combat efforts by the air defence forces were long and intense.

Sadly, three people were killed as a result of the attack: two women aged about 90 and 69 and a 73-year-old man. Eleven people were injured, including a child."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: Later the SES reported that at least 12 people had been injured. The Prosecutor General’s Office reports about 14 people injured, including three children.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"At the moment we have information about three people killed and 14 injured, including three children: two boys aged three and 13 and a 14-year-old girl. Information about other people injured is being confirmed," the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Details: Houses and apartment buildings as well as outbuildings and vehicles were damaged as a result of the attack.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In addition, Kiper said several fires had broken out but had been quickly extinguished.

Law enforcement officers have initiated a pre-trial investigation under Article 438.2 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Background:

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported a drone attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 26-27 September.

Explosions were heard in Izmail.

Explosions also rang out in Odesa after midnight.

