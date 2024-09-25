All Sections
Iryna BalachukWednesday, 25 September 2024, 08:51
Russians strike Odesa Oblast, damaging 2 lorries
Stock photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

A Russian missile strike in Odesa Oblast has damaged two lorries and caused a grass fire.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At night, the enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa Oblast. In Odesa Oblast, the missile – according to preliminary information, a Kh-59/69 – hit an open area. A hundred square metres of dry grass caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Debris damaged two lorries moving nearby."

Details: Kiper reports that there were no casualties. Law enforcement officers are working on the scene.

Background: Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force of the Armed Forces stated that Russia had launched 32 kamikaze drones against Ukraine on the night of 24-25 September, with air defence forces successfully downing 28 of them. Ukraine's air defence has also managed to destroy four guided Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles. The Russians fired a total of seven missiles on Ukraine. Odesa Oblast was attacked using four Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles from the Black Sea airspace.

Support UP or become our patron!

Odesa Oblastmissile strike
Odesa Oblast
