Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has submitted a resignation letter.

Source: Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), on Facebook

Quote from Stefanchuk: "The Verkhovna Rada has received a resignation letter from Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Stefanchuk posted a photo of the document and added that it would be considered at one of the next plenary sessions of the parliament.

Kuleba’s resignation letter. Photo: Stefanchuk on Facebook

Background:

It was reported earlier that the Verkhovna Rada would dismiss a number of ministers and the head of the State Property Fund on 4 September, and would start appointing new officials on 5 September.

On 3 September, the heads of three ministries and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna submitted their resignation letters to the Verkhovna Rada. Ukrainska Pravda sources also reported that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was going to resign.

Support UP or become our patron!