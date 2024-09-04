All Sections
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 4 September 2024, 08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Facebook

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has submitted a resignation letter.

Source: Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), on Facebook

Quote from Stefanchuk: "The Verkhovna Rada has received a resignation letter from Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine."

Details: Stefanchuk posted a photo of the document and added that it would be considered at one of the next plenary sessions of the parliament.

 
Kuleba’s resignation letter. Photo: Stefanchuk on Facebook 

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Dmytro Kulebaresignation
All News
