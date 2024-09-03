Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to be dismissed – sources
Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 22:04
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, is to be dismissed.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the President's Office
Details: The sources said that Kuleba’s replacement is being considered. The most likely candidate is First Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
The sources say the government is gearing up for other dismissals.
However, it is reported that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will remain in office.
Background: On Tuesday, three ministers and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna submitted resignation letters to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).
