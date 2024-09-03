All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to be dismissed – sources

Roman Kravets, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 3 September 2024, 22:04
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to be dismissed – sources
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, is to be dismissed.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the President's Office

Details: The sources said that Kuleba’s replacement is being considered. The most likely candidate is First Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Advertisement:

The sources say the government is gearing up for other dismissals.

However, it is reported that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will remain in office.

Background: On Tuesday, three ministers and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna submitted resignation letters to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Dmytro Kulebafiring
Advertisement:

Iran provided Russia with ballistic missiles – WSJ

No single weapon is decisive in war – Pentagon chief on long-range strikes on Russia

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Zelenskyy and Putin must meet to end the war – Orbán

Ukrainian government approves dismissal of Zakarpattia Oblast head

If Russia doesn't launch any large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, winter will go well – Ukraine's Energy Minister

All News
Dmytro Kuleba
Ukraine's foreign minister convinces EU that Poland shooting down Russian missiles will not make it party to war
Fear of escalating conflict with Russia dominates allies' decision-making – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
Ukraine's foreign minister heads to Poland and Brussels
RECENT NEWS
22:47
Difficult combat situation unfolds on Kurakhove front – Ukraine's General Staff report
22:04
Ukraine's new foreign minister announces personnel decisions and revision of foreign policy strategy
21:50
Iran provided Russia with ballistic missiles – WSJ
21:29
Zelenskyy: Ukraine never attacks Russian civilian infrastructure
19:59
Lithuania to provide Ukraine with €10 million for purchase of Palianytsia missile drones
19:56
Spain supplies Ukraine with HAWK air defence systems battery
19:50
6 people injured in Russian attack on Liubotyn in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
19:44
No single weapon is decisive in war – Pentagon chief on long-range strikes on Russia
19:35
Zelenskyy arrives in Italy
19:25
US expects new CEO of Ukrenergo to be elected after supervisory board is filled out
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: