Ukraine's deputy PM Olha Stefanishyna resigns

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, has submitted a resignation letter to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).

Source: Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, on social media

Quote: "The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a letter of resignation from the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olha Stefanishyna. The letter will be considered at an upcoming plenary session."

Advertisement:

Background: On 3 September, three Ukrainian ministers submitted resignation letters to the Verkhovna Rada: Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets.

Support UP or become our patron!