All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia and Pakistan switch to barter amid payment difficulties

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 1 October 2024, 15:03
Russia and Pakistan switch to barter amid payment difficulties
stock photo: getty images

Companies from Russia and Pakistan launched a barter trade mechanism.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: Tangerines and rice from the Pakistani Meskay & Femtee Trading Company will be exchanged for chickpeas and lentils by the Russian company Astarta-Agrotrading.

Advertisement:

According to the agreement, the Pakistani firm will deliver 20,000 tonnes of rice and the Russian company will supply 20,000 tonnes of chickpeas.

Under another transaction, the Russian side will send 15,000 tonnes of chickpeas and 10,000 tonnes of lentils in exchange for 15,000 tonnes of tangerines and 10,000 tonnes of potatoes.

Quote: "Russia and Pakistan have some difficulties in making mutual payments. Therefore, the two companies decided to launch a barter trade mechanism," said Pakistani Deputy Minister of Trade Nasir Hamid.

Advertisement:

Barter trade techniques, which do not rely on bank payments or money transfers, assist businesses in evading scrutiny by Western controllers who oversee sanctions compliance.

There are a number of choices for barter and its design, including tripartite barter agreements, according to a guidebook on foreign trade barter transactions that the Russian Federation's Ministry of Economic Development has reportedly produced.

Background: Russia and China may begin trading via barter in the autumn as a result of Western sanctions-related difficulties with bank payments.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russia
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
Russia
24-year-old woman dies in hospital after Russian strike on Izmail on 27 September
Share of classified expenditures in Russia's 2025 budget sets new record
Record number of Russians want end of war with Ukraine – Russian media
RECENT NEWS
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: