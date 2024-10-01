24-year-old woman dies in hospital after Russian strike on Izmail on 27 September

Aftermath of the Russian strike on Izmail on 27 September. Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

A 24-year-old woman died in hospital from injuries sustained in a Russian strike on the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast on 27 September, bringing the total number of fatalities to four.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today [1 October], a 24-year-old woman died in hospital. Our medical staff did everything possible, but her injuries were too severe. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones."

Advertisement:

Background:

The Russians struck the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast on the morning of 27 September.

Previously, it was reported that 3 people had been killed and 16 injured. Eight wounded people were in hospital, with one in a serious condition.

