All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

24-year-old woman dies in hospital after Russian strike on Izmail on 27 September

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 1 October 2024, 14:38
24-year-old woman dies in hospital after Russian strike on Izmail on 27 September
Aftermath of the Russian strike on Izmail on 27 September. Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

A 24-year-old woman died in hospital from injuries sustained in a Russian strike on the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast on 27 September, bringing the total number of fatalities to four.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today [1 October], a 24-year-old woman died in hospital. Our medical staff did everything possible, but her injuries were too severe. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • The Russians struck the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast on the morning of 27 September.
  • Previously, it was reported that 3 people had been killed and 16 injured. Eight wounded people were in hospital, with one in a serious condition.

Support UP or become our patron!

Odesa OblastcasualtiesattackRussia
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
Odesa Oblast
Russians attack Izmail in Odesa Oblast, killing three people and injuring 14 – photos
Russians hit Odesa Oblast with missiles and drones, killing woman
Russians strike Odesa Oblast, damaging 2 lorries
RECENT NEWS
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: