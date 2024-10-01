24-year-old woman dies in hospital after Russian strike on Izmail on 27 September
Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 14:38
A 24-year-old woman died in hospital from injuries sustained in a Russian strike on the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast on 27 September, bringing the total number of fatalities to four.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Today [1 October], a 24-year-old woman died in hospital. Our medical staff did everything possible, but her injuries were too severe. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones."
Background:
- The Russians struck the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast on the morning of 27 September.
- Previously, it was reported that 3 people had been killed and 16 injured. Eight wounded people were in hospital, with one in a serious condition.
