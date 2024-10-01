The share of classified expenditures in the draft budget of the Russian Federation for 2025 broke a new record.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: In 2025, the Russian government plans to spend RUB 13.08 trillion (approx. US$139.7 billion) under closed articles, accounting for 31.5% of overall treasury expenses.

The Ministry of Finance placed the entire amount of costs for the coming year in the proposed budget at RUB 41.47 trillion (approx. US$443 billion). At the same time, just RUB 28.39 trillion (approx. US$303.3 billion) were categorised into parts and target objects.

This year, the government intended to spend RUB 11.0 trillion (approx. US$117.5 billion) under closed articles, accounting for 30% of the treasury's overall expenditures of RUB 36.66 trillion (approx. US$391.6 billion). However, they may be higher: the Ministry of Finance forecasts a RUB 2.75 trillion (approx. US$29.3 billion) increase in budget expenditures for the year, from the original target of RUB 39.4 trillion (approx. US$420.9 billion).

As usual, national defence accounts for the majority of classified expenditures in the 2025 draft budget. The government classified 84.5% of defence spending, totalling RUB 11.4 trillion (approx. US$121.7 billion).

In 2026-2027, 13.48 trillion rubles (30.6% of total expenditures) and 14.89 trillion rubles (32.4%) are planned for classified expenditures.

Earlier, the government submitted a draft budget for another three-year period to the State Duma, stating that Russia's defence expenditures will grow by 25% next year compared to 2024, more than double of that of social spending.

Background: Russia's 2025 budget involves increased spending on defence and security.

