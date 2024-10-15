Defence forces destroy 12 Russian attack drones overnight, one more hunted – Ukraine's Air Force

Russia attacked Ukraine on the night of 15 October with 17 attack UAVs, with Mykolaiv Oblast being targeted with seven S-300/400 missiles. Two Kh-59 guided missiles were used against Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts. Twelve Russian drones were destroyed, four disappeared from radar and one other is still being hunted.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of an anti-aircraft battle, 12 enemy UAVs were shot down in Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy oblasts. Four Russian drones disappeared from radar, probably as a result of active electronic warfare countermeasures. Another UAV is still in the air. Our combat work is continuing!"

Details: Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

The Russian military reportedly fired missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast from temporarily occupied Crimea, attacked Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, and launched drones from the Russian cities of Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Background:

On the night of 15 October, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, reported explosions in the city prior to an air raid warning being issued.

Later there were reports that a missile strike on Mykolaiv had killed one person and injured 11 others. Later, it was reported that 16 people had been injured in the strike, fires had broken out, and an infrastructure facility, a restaurant complex, residential buildings and cars were damaged.

