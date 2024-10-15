All Sections
Russians attack Mykolaiv with missiles: one killed, 23 wounded, infrastructure damaged – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 15 October 2024, 11:16
Russians attack Mykolaiv with missiles: one killed, 23 wounded, infrastructure damaged – photos
A firefighter extinguishing fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

The Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Mykolaiv on the night of 14-15 October, killing one person and injuring 23 others, causing fires and damaging an infrastructure facility, a restaurant complex, residential buildings and cars.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine 

Quote from Kim: "The enemy attacked the city at around 02:30. Early reports indicate that [they used] S-300 missiles. An infrastructure facility, a restaurant complex, retail units, residential buildings and cars were damaged. Fires broke out and efforts to extinguish them are ongoing."

 Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Kim said a woman had been killed during the attack. Another 16 people were injured.

Update: Kim added at about 11:00 that the number of people who had sustained injuries had risen to 23.

"People keep coming to medical facilities," he said.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kim also reported that Ukraine’s air defence destroyed three Shahed drones in Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 14-15 October.

 
 Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service reported that two fires, covering areas of 30 and 400 square metres, had been extinguished.

 
 Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A restaurant complex and retail units are on fire in another area of the city. The fire has been contained over an area of 1,400 square metres and efforts to extinguish it are ongoing.

 
 Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

  • On the night of 14-15 October, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported explosions in the city before an air-raid warning was issued.
  • Later, it was reported that a missile strike on Mykolaiv killed one person and injured 11 others.

