All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

NATO Secretary General speaks about Russia's threats at NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 15 October 2024, 08:05
NATO Secretary General speaks about Russia's threats at NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that the Alliance will not be intimidated by Russia's threats and that Ukraine will continue to receive assistance.

Source: Reuters; European Pravda reports 

Details: In a speech at Clay Barracks, the US base where the new NATO Security Assistance and Training – Ukraine (NSATU) mission is headquartered, Rutte said that NATO will do everything necessary to ensure that Ukraine wins.

Advertisement:

"The message (to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin - ed.) is that we will continue, that we will do what's necessary to make sure that he will not get his way, that Ukraine will prevail," the NATO Secretary General said.

He also said that it is crucial for NATO to have the full range of capabilities needed to deter the Russian threat.

"We are NATO. We are a defensive alliance, we are not offensive. We are not interested in capturing any part of any other country outside NATO territory. As this democratic alliance, the strongest military alliance in world history, serving one billion people, we stand ready to confront any threat. We will never get intimidated by our adversaries," he said.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • NSATU is a new body that has been set up to provide long-term security assistance to Ukraine, ensuring enhanced, predictable and coordinated support.
  • The new body will coordinate both assistance and training efforts.
  • NATO has clarified that this new support and training body for Ukraine will not replace the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (the Ramstein format).

Support UP or become our patron!

NATORussiaaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

First North Korean troops may arrive in Kursk Oblast as soon as 23 October – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief

New European model to replace medical and social assessment boards – Ukraine's PM

updatedMedical and Social Assessment Boards to be disbanded from 31 December – Zelenskyy enacts National Security Council decision

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin resigns

Both Trump and Harris may do "something" about war before official inauguration – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy expects NATO invitation within internationally recognised borders

All News
NATO
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in Brussels
German intelligence chief warns that Russia may attack NATO by 2030
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:01
First North Korean troops may arrive in Kursk Oblast as soon as 23 October – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
22:51
EXPLAINERHow the final days ahead of Georgia’s decisive elections increase the likelihood of a forceful scenario
22:47
Poland's Foreign Minister considers expelling Russian ambassador from country
22:22
Russian forces kill man and injure woman in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast – photos
21:57
updatedRussians strike two districts in Kharkiv
21:47
Third cohort of Ukrainian pilots completes training in UK; Ukraine's ambassador attends graduation – photo
21:46
US intelligence claims Russia behind fake content about Harris's running mate in election – CNN
21:40
New European model to replace medical and social assessment boards – Ukraine's PM
21:15
Putin meets with Xi Jinping to discuss situation in Ukraine
20:51
Türkiye halts military goods exports to Russia after US warning – FT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: