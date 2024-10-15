NATO Secretary General speaks about Russia's threats at NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that the Alliance will not be intimidated by Russia's threats and that Ukraine will continue to receive assistance.

Source: Reuters; European Pravda reports

Details: In a speech at Clay Barracks, the US base where the new NATO Security Assistance and Training – Ukraine (NSATU) mission is headquartered, Rutte said that NATO will do everything necessary to ensure that Ukraine wins.

"The message (to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin - ed.) is that we will continue, that we will do what's necessary to make sure that he will not get his way, that Ukraine will prevail," the NATO Secretary General said.

He also said that it is crucial for NATO to have the full range of capabilities needed to deter the Russian threat.

"We are NATO. We are a defensive alliance, we are not offensive. We are not interested in capturing any part of any other country outside NATO territory. As this democratic alliance, the strongest military alliance in world history, serving one billion people, we stand ready to confront any threat. We will never get intimidated by our adversaries," he said.

Background:

NSATU is a new body that has been set up to provide long-term security assistance to Ukraine, ensuring enhanced, predictable and coordinated support.

The new body will coordinate both assistance and training efforts.

NATO has clarified that this new support and training body for Ukraine will not replace the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (the Ramstein format).

