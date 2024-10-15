All Sections
Russian strike on Mykolaiv: person killed and over 10 injured

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 15 October 2024, 04:02
Explosion Stock photo: Depositphotos

One person has been killed and 11 others injured as a result of a missile strike on Mykolaiv.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "Currently, there are 11 casualties, and some of them are in a critical condition.

Unfortunately, one person was killed..."

Background: Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported explosions in the city before the air-raid warning was issued on the night of 14-15 October.

