Ukrainian air defence destroys 59 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 45 disappear from radar, up to 10 remain in air

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles and drones on the night of 20-21 October. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 59 UAVs and about 10 more are still in the air. Combat operations continue.

Details: As of 09:30, the Air Force's air surveillance troops detected 119 Russian aerial assets, particularly one Iskander-M ballistic missile, two Kh-31P and Kh-35 air-to-surface missiles, and 116 UAVs launched from Russian territory. The attack is being repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile firing groups.

The Air Force confirmed that 59 Russian UAVs had been shot down over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Poltava oblasts.

A total of 45 Russian drones disappeared from radar. There have been several UAV hits on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Up to 10 Russian UAVs still remain in Ukrainian airspace. Combat operations continue.

