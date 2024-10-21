All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's air defence responds twice in Kyiv overnight: drone wreckage falls in 3 districts

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 21 October 2024, 04:04
Ukraine's air defence responds twice in Kyiv overnight: drone wreckage falls in 3 districts
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence has responded twice in the city of Kyiv on the night of 20-21 October, with drone wreckage falling in the Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote from Klitschko: "Air defence is responding on the left bank of the capital. Stay in shelters!"

Advertisement:

Quote from Popko: "An air-raid warning is still in effect! Air defence is responding in the capital. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Updated: At around 04:00, air defence was responding in Kyiv for the second time that night.

According to Kyiv City Military Administration, Russian drone wreckage fell in the Dniprovskyi district, damaging an electrical cable. No reports about casualties were received.

Advertisement:

At 05:22, Klitschko reported that drone wreckage caused a fire on the roof of a private residential building in the Solomianskyi district. The fire was quickly contained. Medical personnel assisted one person at the scene.

In the Holosiivskyi district, wreckage damaged a window and the wall decorations of a nine-storey residential building. No fire or casualties were reported.

Background: In the evening of 20 October, Russian drones were spotted moving from the north and south.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyivair defence
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
Kyiv
Up to 10 Russian drones attack Kyiv overnight: all destroyed, man injured – photo
Air-raid warning issued twice in Kyiv during night: dozens of Russian attack drones destroyed
Ukraine's air defence destroys all drones headed for Kyiv, but missile threat warning issued
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: