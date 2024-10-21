Ukraine's air defence responds twice in Kyiv overnight: drone wreckage falls in 3 districts

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence has responded twice in the city of Kyiv on the night of 20-21 October, with drone wreckage falling in the Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote from Klitschko: "Air defence is responding on the left bank of the capital. Stay in shelters!"

Quote from Popko: "An air-raid warning is still in effect! Air defence is responding in the capital. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Updated: At around 04:00, air defence was responding in Kyiv for the second time that night.

According to Kyiv City Military Administration, Russian drone wreckage fell in the Dniprovskyi district, damaging an electrical cable. No reports about casualties were received.

At 05:22, Klitschko reported that drone wreckage caused a fire on the roof of a private residential building in the Solomianskyi district. The fire was quickly contained. Medical personnel assisted one person at the scene.

In the Holosiivskyi district, wreckage damaged a window and the wall decorations of a nine-storey residential building. No fire or casualties were reported.

Background: In the evening of 20 October, Russian drones were spotted moving from the north and south.

