Resident of Kherson suburb severely injured in Russian attack

The village of Komyshany is outlined in red. Screenshot: Google Maps

Russian forces struck the village of Komyshany, suburb of Kherson, at around 17:00 on 15 October. As a result of the attack, a 56-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Administration, on Telegram

Details: As Mrochko said, the man was in his yard at the time of the strike.

He sustained a concussion, a blast injury and a brain injury, multiple shrapnel wounds, and a partial traumatic amputation of his toes.

Doctors are providing the necessary medical care.

Background: On the morning of 15 October, a Russian strike damaged the contact network in the city of Kherson, causing electric transport to a standstill.

