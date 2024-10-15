Resident of Kherson suburb severely injured in Russian attack
Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 19:33
Russian forces struck the village of Komyshany, suburb of Kherson, at around 17:00 on 15 October. As a result of the attack, a 56-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital in critical condition.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Administration, on Telegram
Details: As Mrochko said, the man was in his yard at the time of the strike.
He sustained a concussion, a blast injury and a brain injury, multiple shrapnel wounds, and a partial traumatic amputation of his toes.
Doctors are providing the necessary medical care.
Background: On the morning of 15 October, a Russian strike damaged the contact network in the city of Kherson, causing electric transport to a standstill.
