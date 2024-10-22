North Korea calls accusations of sending troops to help Russia "groundless rumours"

North Korea has called the accusations by South Korea and Ukraine that it is sending soldiers to fight on the side of Russia in the war with Ukraine "groundless rumours."

Source: Yonhap, a major South Korean news agency

Details: It is noted that this was the first public comment by a North Korean official after South Korean intelligence reported last week that North Korea had decided to send about 12,000 troops to fight in Russia's war in Ukraine and had already sent 1,500 soldiers to Vladivostok.

During a meeting of the UN General Assembly's First Committee on Disarmament and International Security, North Korea's representative to the UN said that there was no need to comment on DPRK’s military cooperation with Russia: "My delegation does not feel any need for comment on such groundless stereotyped rumours aimed at smearing the image of the DPRK and undermining the legitimate, friendly and cooperative relations between two sovereign states."

This statement came in response to the Ukrainian ambassador's words that Pyongyang is planning to send 11,000 regular troops soon to help Russia in the military operations in Ukraine.

On Monday, the Kremlin refused to confirm reports of North Korean troops.

Washington did not confirm the deployment of troops and only commented that it would be worrisome if it were true.

Background:

