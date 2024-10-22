North Korea calls accusations of sending troops to help Russia "groundless rumours"
North Korea has called the accusations by South Korea and Ukraine that it is sending soldiers to fight on the side of Russia in the war with Ukraine "groundless rumours."
Source: Yonhap, a major South Korean news agency
Details: It is noted that this was the first public comment by a North Korean official after South Korean intelligence reported last week that North Korea had decided to send about 12,000 troops to fight in Russia's war in Ukraine and had already sent 1,500 soldiers to Vladivostok.
During a meeting of the UN General Assembly's First Committee on Disarmament and International Security, North Korea's representative to the UN said that there was no need to comment on DPRK’s military cooperation with Russia: "My delegation does not feel any need for comment on such groundless stereotyped rumours aimed at smearing the image of the DPRK and undermining the legitimate, friendly and cooperative relations between two sovereign states."
This statement came in response to the Ukrainian ambassador's words that Pyongyang is planning to send 11,000 regular troops soon to help Russia in the military operations in Ukraine.
On Monday, the Kremlin refused to confirm reports of North Korean troops.
Washington did not confirm the deployment of troops and only commented that it would be worrisome if it were true.
Background:
- On 8 October, South Korea's Ministry of Defence reported that North Korea was likely to send some of its regular armed forces to the battlefield in Ukraine in support of Russia.
- On 13 October, President Zelenskyy stated that North Korea was supplying Russia not only with weapons but also with military personnel, and called on partners to increase aid for Ukraine. On 14 October, in his evening address, Zelenskyy announced that North Korea had de facto entered the war. On 16 October, Zelenskyy added that North Korea was also supplying Russia with people to work at Russian factories. On 17 October, Zelenskyy specified that Russia intended to involve about 10,000 soldiers from North Korea in the war against Ukraine.
- On 18 October, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, confirmed that approximately 11,000 North Korean infantry troops are currently being trained in Russia’s east. They are expected to be ready for combat against Ukraine by 1 November.
- South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported that North Korea had sent 1,500 special forces troops to help Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. They have already arrived in Russia.
- On 20 October, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that he could not confirm reports indicating that North Korea had sent troops to Russia to join the war against Ukraine.
