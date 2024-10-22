I had no plans to replace Intelligence Chief Budanov and Defence Minister Umierov – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Budanov and Umierov in Zelenskyy’s office. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that he did not intend to dismiss Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in a comment to journalists, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "I was not going to do this. I was not going to replace Budanov. Such information was circulating online, yes. There was no such question about Umierov either."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!