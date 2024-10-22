All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

I had no plans to replace Intelligence Chief Budanov and Defence Minister Umierov – Zelenskyy

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 22 October 2024, 14:39
I had no plans to replace Intelligence Chief Budanov and Defence Minister Umierov – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy, Budanov and Umierov in Zelenskyy’s office. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that he did not intend to dismiss Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in a comment to journalists, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "I was not going to do this. I was not going to replace Budanov. Such information was circulating online, yes. There was no such question about Umierov either."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: