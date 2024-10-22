I had no plans to replace Intelligence Chief Budanov and Defence Minister Umierov – Zelenskyy
Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 14:39
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that he did not intend to dismiss Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
Source: Zelenskyy in a comment to journalists, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine
Quote: "I was not going to do this. I was not going to replace Budanov. Such information was circulating online, yes. There was no such question about Umierov either."
