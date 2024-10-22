All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine to strengthen security of seaports

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 22 October 2024, 18:25
Ukraine to strengthen security of seaports
Stock photo: Getty Images

The safety of Ukrainian ports, personnel, and vessels has become a top priority, with 86 ships currently awaiting entry to the ports of Odesa Oblast.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Details: Kuleba emphasised the importance of the stable operation of Ukrainian ports and the Ukrainian Sea Corridor.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are strengthening defensive measures at each port. We are implementing additional actions to enhance defence capabilities and security. It is also necessary to ensure extra protection for personnel at enterprises within the seaport territory, including setting up mobile shelters," he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that additional funds will be allocated for the restoration of infrastructure of the port of Odesa, focusing on both modernisation of key facilities and improving the overall security of port areas.

Background: Since the launch of the Ukrainian Sea Corridor, more than 2,800 vessels have entered the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi, transporting goods to over 50 countries worldwide.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

portsOdesa Oblast
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
ports
Russia strikes Ukrainian ports to undermine international support for Ukraine – ISW
Russians attack Odesa with ballistic missiles, killing one person and injuring eight
Russian attack on Odesa Oblast: man, 26, dies in hospital, death toll rises to 8
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: