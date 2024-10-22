Ukraine to strengthen security of seaports

The safety of Ukrainian ports, personnel, and vessels has become a top priority, with 86 ships currently awaiting entry to the ports of Odesa Oblast.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Details: Kuleba emphasised the importance of the stable operation of Ukrainian ports and the Ukrainian Sea Corridor.

Quote: "We are strengthening defensive measures at each port. We are implementing additional actions to enhance defence capabilities and security. It is also necessary to ensure extra protection for personnel at enterprises within the seaport territory, including setting up mobile shelters," he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that additional funds will be allocated for the restoration of infrastructure of the port of Odesa, focusing on both modernisation of key facilities and improving the overall security of port areas.

Background: Since the launch of the Ukrainian Sea Corridor, more than 2,800 vessels have entered the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi, transporting goods to over 50 countries worldwide.

