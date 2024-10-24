Nvidia blocks access to video card driver updates for users from Russia and Belarus

Russian users have complained about the inability to download driver updates from the Nvidia website.

Source: Russian edition of The Moscow Times

Details: The publication notes that when trying to download a new version of the software for GeForce graphics cards, a message is displayed that denies access and blocks the request with the Edgecast WAF firewall.

Driver updates cannot be downloaded through the Nvidia video card app either, DTF writes.

"However, downloading is possible when using a VPN. Similar problems are observed in Belarus. There has been no official comment from the American company," the publication writes.

Nvidia is a leading manufacturer of video cards and microchips, as well as a major beneficiary of artificial intelligence. In mid-October, it overtook Microsoft in terms of capitalisation (US$3.31 trillion versus US$3.12 trillion) and became the second most expensive company in the world after Apple (US$3.52 trillion).

