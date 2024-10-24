Man comes across land mine in Kherson Oblast

A man injured by a landmine detonation in Beryslav district, Kherson Oblast, has been taken to hospital.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A man, 49, was injured as a result of a landmine detonation. He lost his leg and sustained shrapnel wounds. The man was taken to hospital. Doctors are providing him with all the necessary assistance.

Quote: "We call on the residents of the oblast to strictly follow the rules of mine safety! Do not visit places that have not yet been examined by bomb disposal experts. Do not touch any suspicious items and immediately call 101 or 102 [Ukraine’s emergency numbers for firefighters and police – ed.]."

