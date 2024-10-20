Seven people injured and one killed in Kherson Oblast due to Russian attacks

The aftermath of the attack. Stock photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

One person has been killed and 7 others injured in a Russian attack in Kherson Oblast on 19 October.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility, an educational institution, and an administrative building, as well as residential areas in the oblast, including a multi-storey building and eight houses.

The Russians also destroyed agricultural machinery.

Kherson, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka and Sablukivka came under Russian fire and airstrikes over the past day.

