Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk makes special request to Trump

WBC, WBA, WBO and IBO world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has asked US presidential candidate Donald Trump to help release Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Source: The boxer said this on X (Twitter)

Details: Usyk called on stand-up comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan to convey his message to Donald Trump.

Quote: "Dear Joe Rogan, could you ask Donald Trump, when he appears on your podcast: if Mr President is so confident in his influence over Putin, could he help free Azovstal Defenders and all Ukrainians from Russian captivity right away? Time is of the essence. Sincerely, Oleksandr," Usyk wrote.

Recently, Usyk had his first duel with Tyson Fury before their rematch. Before that, the Ukrainian asked the Briton to leave an autograph on the photos from their first fight.

