Ukraine and Bulgaria begin talks on security agreement

Oleh PavliukFriday, 25 October 2024, 23:54
Ukraine and Bulgaria begin talks on security agreement
A Bulgarian flag. stock photo: Getty Images

Representatives of Ukraine and Bulgaria have held the first round of talks on signing a bilateral security agreement.

Source: Office of Ukraine’s President on Friday, 25 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the talks, Ukraine and Bulgaria began work on the draft document, agreed on its key provisions and established a schedule for further talks "to finalise the agreement as soon as possible".

"Ukraine has already signed 27 agreements in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration. It is very important to have such a document with Bulgaria as our strategic partner in the Black Sea region," Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, emphasised.

Background

  • Ukraine has been signing bilateral security agreements in accordance with the Group of Seven declaration, which was adopted in Vilnius in July 2023.
  • In addition to the Ukraine Compact, a multilateral agreement with commitments to support Ukraine, Ukraine has signed over two dozen such bilateral agreements to date.
  • Kyiv signed a bilateral security agreement with Ireland in September and with Greece in October.

