UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video

Ulyana KrychkovskaSunday, 27 October 2024, 10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian recruits are being taught the basics of firearms training in the UK under the guidance of UK instructors.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukraine's General Staff on Facebook

Details: The training is taking place as part of the multinational operation INTERFLEX.

The General Staff reported that during a recent training session, soldiers practised firing from various positions, honed their movement tactics and engaged targets at different distances. They also completed a marksmanship test.

The General Staff added that firearms training is pivotal for the Ukrainian military in the current combat environment.

It allows Ukrainian troops to be prepared for any challenges on the battlefield and increases their effectiveness and chances of success.

The General Staff emphasised that teamwork is crucial, as it enhances the military's ability to coordinate actions, provide mutual support, and execute combat missions more effectively.

Background: 

  • The third cohort of Ukrainian Air Force pilots recently completed training in the UK to learn how to fly Western fighter jets.
  • Reports also indicated that London would allocate an additional £120 million to support the coalition of maritime forces and assets for Ukraine.

