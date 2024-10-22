All Sections
Third cohort of Ukrainian pilots completes training in UK; Ukraine's ambassador attends graduation – photo

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 22 October 2024, 21:47
Third cohort of Ukrainian pilots completes training in UK; Ukraine's ambassador attends graduation – photo
Zaluzhnyi with Ukrainian pilots. Photo: Zaluzhnyi’s social media

The third cohort of pilots from the Armed Forces of Ukraine has completed their training in the United Kingdom.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Ukraine’s incumbent ambassador to the UK, on social media

Details: Zaluzhnyi wrote that the graduation ceremony, which he attended, took place at the Royal Air Force base in Cranwell.

Quote: "Once again, I want to thank the British government and people for their continuous support of Ukraine. It is precisely because of this support that we continue to fight. Thanks to the United Kingdom, we have a chance at Victory...

I am sincerely grateful to all the personnel for training our pilots. I hope they did their best, and that the instructors were not disappointed."

More details: The ambassador added that "very soon, these guys will head into battle".

Zaluzhnyi with Ukrainian pilots
Photo: Zaluzhnyi’s social media

