All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia attacks with ballistic missile, guided bombs and drones: Ukraine's air defence destroy 26 UAVs

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 29 October 2024, 09:47
Russia attacks with ballistic missile, guided bombs and drones: Ukraine's air defence destroy 26 UAVs
A total of 26 Russian drones were destroyed. Infographic: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih on the night of 28-29 October, also attacking using 48 Shahed drones and UAVs of an unspecified type. Ukrainian air defence forces managed to shoot down 26 Russian drones, while another 20 disappeared from radar and one returned to Russia.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy launched a strike with an Iskander-M ballistic missile on the city of Kryvyi Rih from temporarily occupied Crimea, and attacked with 48 Shahed drones and unspecified drones from Russia’s Orel and Kursk, on the night of 28-29 October (from 22:00 on 28 October). 

Advertisement:

As of 09:00, 26 enemy drones have been confirmed shot down, 20 drones have disappeared from radar and one has returned to Russia. The information is being gathered and updated."

Details: Anti-aircraft missile troops, aircraft, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the defence forces were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

Air defence systems were responding in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Chernihiv and Poltava oblasts.

Advertisement:

The Air Force also reiterated that Russian aircraft are continuously launching guided bombs on frontline territories on various fronts.

Background

  • The Russians bombarded the city of Kharkiv at 02:51. They hit a house in the Osnovianskyi district of the city. As a result, four houses were completely destroyed and 19 more were damaged. The bodies of four people were recovered from under the rubble (two men and two women). 
  • As of 08:20, six people were known to have been injured in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv as a result of the falling of drone wreckage during a nighttime Russian attack. One person was killed in Kryvyi Rih, and 14 more sustained injuries. Rescue workers rescued five people and firefighters extinguished a fire covering an area of 500 square metres. Over 10 houses were damaged, and 12 garages were destroyed. 
  • Russian forces attacked Stanislav in Kherson Oblast on the night of 28-29 October, injuring two adults and two children.

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikeShahed droneair defenceUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Ukraine's air defence destroys 31 drones and guided aerial missile at night

Congressman calls on US and NATO to consider attacking North Korean troops in Ukraine

Putin not interested in negotiations with Kyiv, he strives to destroy Ukrainian statehood – ISW

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

All News
missile strike
Number of people affected by Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to 14
Russians attack Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missile: fatality and injuries reported
Putin threatens West with response if it approves Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia
RECENT NEWS
08:43
Ukraine's air defence destroys 31 drones and guided aerial missile at night
08:37
Russian troops have mounted 170 attacks on Ukrainian positions over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
08:22
Congressman calls on US and NATO to consider attacking North Korean troops in Ukraine
08:01
Russia loses nearly 1,460 troops and 6 tanks over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
07:36
Canada urges other countries to permit Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory
07:28
Russian forces have attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 287 times over past 24 hours
07:10
Russia claims to have downed 83 drones overnight
06:42
Canada prepares new sanctions against Russia due to illegal deportation of Ukrainian children
04:42
Russian forces advance in and around 6 settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
03:58
Russians attack over 10 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring person and causing lot of damage
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: