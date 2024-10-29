Russia attacks with ballistic missile, guided bombs and drones: Ukraine's air defence destroy 26 UAVs

Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih on the night of 28-29 October, also attacking using 48 Shahed drones and UAVs of an unspecified type. Ukrainian air defence forces managed to shoot down 26 Russian drones, while another 20 disappeared from radar and one returned to Russia.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy launched a strike with an Iskander-M ballistic missile on the city of Kryvyi Rih from temporarily occupied Crimea, and attacked with 48 Shahed drones and unspecified drones from Russia’s Orel and Kursk, on the night of 28-29 October (from 22:00 on 28 October).

As of 09:00, 26 enemy drones have been confirmed shot down, 20 drones have disappeared from radar and one has returned to Russia. The information is being gathered and updated."

Details: Anti-aircraft missile troops, aircraft, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the defence forces were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

Air defence systems were responding in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Chernihiv and Poltava oblasts.

The Air Force also reiterated that Russian aircraft are continuously launching guided bombs on frontline territories on various fronts.

Background:

The Russians bombarded the city of Kharkiv at 02:51. They hit a house in the Osnovianskyi district of the city. As a result, four houses were completely destroyed and 19 more were damaged. The bodies of four people were recovered from under the rubble (two men and two women).

As of 08:20, six people were known to have been injured in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv as a result of the falling of drone wreckage during a nighttime Russian attack. One person was killed in Kryvyi Rih, and 14 more sustained injuries. Rescue workers rescued five people and firefighters extinguished a fire covering an area of 500 square metres. Over 10 houses were damaged, and 12 garages were destroyed.

Russian forces attacked Stanislav in Kherson Oblast on the night of 28-29 October, injuring two adults and two children.

