Drone debris falls in two districts of Kyiv, six people injured – photos

Debris from Russian drones has fallen in Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv, causing a fire to break out and injuring six people.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian drones again posed a threat to the capital overnight. An air-raid warning was issued twice during the night in Kyiv and was in effect over 4 hours in total. Enemy drones were flying towards the capital from different directions, but were detected and destroyed in time by air defence forces and means. Preliminary reports indicate that, as a result of the attack by the Russian armed forces, drone debris has fallen in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv."

Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: It is noted that in the Solomianskyi district, in a residential area, a gas pipe on the front of a nine-storey residential building was ruptured, causing a fire in a shop. Three parked cars also caught fire. The fire has been extinguished.

Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Five injured people sought medical assistance, and one person was taken to hospital.

Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

In the Svyatoshynskyi district, debris smashed windows in a three-storey administrative building. There was no information about casualties.

Updated: Later, the State Emergency Service reported that one more person had been killed as a result of the Russian drone attack in the Solomianskyi district.

