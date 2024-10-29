Russians bombard Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, injuring children

Russian forces attacked Stanislav in Kherson Oblast on the night of 28-29 October, injuring two adults and two children.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At night, the Russian army attacked a residential area in Stanislav. Two adults and two children were injured as a result of a strike on one of the houses.

The boys, aged 8 and 14, were diagnosed with closed-head injuries and multiple injuries. Doctors assess the condition of the children as moderate."

Details: Prokudin said that a 44-year-old woman had been concussed and had suffered a closed head injury, a dislocated shoulder and a leg injury as a result of the Russian attack. A 51-year-old man sustained a blast injury and concussion.

All of those who were injured are currently in hospital.

