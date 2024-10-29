All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians bombard Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, injuring children

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 29 October 2024, 09:26
Russians bombard Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, injuring children
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked Stanislav in Kherson Oblast on the night of 28-29 October, injuring two adults and two children.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At night, the Russian army attacked a residential area in Stanislav. Two adults and two children were injured as a result of a strike on one of the houses.

Advertisement:

The boys, aged 8 and 14, were diagnosed with closed-head injuries and multiple injuries. Doctors assess the condition of the children as moderate."

Details: Prokudin said that a 44-year-old woman had been concussed and had suffered a closed head injury, a dislocated shoulder and a leg injury as a result of the Russian attack. A 51-year-old man sustained a blast injury and concussion.

All of those who were injured are currently in hospital.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Kherson Oblastattackwar
Advertisement:

Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video

Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

All News
Kherson Oblast
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
Russian nighttime attack on Kherson Oblast kills two people
RECENT NEWS
11:18
Top EU diplomat calls on South Korea to amp up support for Ukraine
11:13
Germany's foreign minister vows to support Ukraine through winter "so that country can survive"
10:44
7,000 Sumy Oblast households lose power due to Russian attacks
10:27
Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: