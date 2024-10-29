All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Six more children brought back from Russian occupation

Anna KovalenkoTuesday, 29 October 2024, 20:12
Six more children brought back from Russian occupation
A Ukrainian girl. Stock photo: Tverdohlib/Depositphotos

Six children – two girls and four boys aged between 8 and 16 – have been brought back from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: One of the girls, now on safer territory, had been deprived of parental care and was raised by a guardian family. Her adult brother was also returned to the territory under Ukrainian control along with her.

Advertisement:

Prokudin stated that thanks to the operation, the children "can now forget the horrors they endured". 

He added that in occupied Kherson, children had been forced to attend schools that follow the Russian curriculum.

A total of 224 children have been evacuated from the occupied part of Kherson Oblast since the beginning of the year.

Advertisement:

Parents of other children who were previously returned from occupation recounted that the Russians forced children to attend local schools and participate in events celebrating the occupying state.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, said that Russia abducts Ukrainian children and encourages its citizens to adopt them.

Human rights activists have documented that between the second half of 2021 and June 2024, at least 2,219 Ukrainian children were taken to Belarus. Researchers state that these actions were facilitated by the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

Support UP or become our patron!

childrenoccupation
Advertisement:

Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video

Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

All News
children
Two children injured in Russian UAV attack on Nikopol
Russians could have secretly buried teenagers killed in Berdiansk
German children spotted in Artek children's camp in occupied Crimea – media
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Germany's foreign minister vows to support Ukraine through winter "so that country can survive"
10:44
7,000 Sumy Oblast households lose power due to Russian attacks
10:27
Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
07:35
Bribery and interference: Moldovan president speaks of "unprecedented attack" against Moldova after winning election
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: