Six more children brought back from Russian occupation

Six children – two girls and four boys aged between 8 and 16 – have been brought back from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: One of the girls, now on safer territory, had been deprived of parental care and was raised by a guardian family. Her adult brother was also returned to the territory under Ukrainian control along with her.

Advertisement:

Prokudin stated that thanks to the operation, the children "can now forget the horrors they endured".

He added that in occupied Kherson, children had been forced to attend schools that follow the Russian curriculum.

A total of 224 children have been evacuated from the occupied part of Kherson Oblast since the beginning of the year.

Advertisement:

Parents of other children who were previously returned from occupation recounted that the Russians forced children to attend local schools and participate in events celebrating the occupying state.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, said that Russia abducts Ukrainian children and encourages its citizens to adopt them.

Human rights activists have documented that between the second half of 2021 and June 2024, at least 2,219 Ukrainian children were taken to Belarus. Researchers state that these actions were facilitated by the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

Support UP or become our patron!