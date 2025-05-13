Ukrainian air defence downs 10 out of 10 Russian UAVs overnight

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 12 May. Ukrainian air defence has destroyed all of them.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Air defence successfully downed all 10 Russian drones."

Background:

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said in a statement on 11 May that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May, but made no mention of the 30-day ceasefire.

On 11 May, US President Donald Trump publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia's proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin's refusal to agree to the 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is ready to talk to the Russian leader in person on Thursday in Istanbul.

On Monday, Trump said he believes the upcoming talks between Russia and Ukraine could be productive and suggested he could fly there if it would be useful. Zelenskyy tweeted that it is important for Ukraine for Trump to be there at the meeting.

On the evening of 12 May, Zelenskyy said that Russian shelling and assaults continued despite plans for a meeting between Ukraine and Russia in Türkiye on 15 May. Furthermore, Moscow remained silent all day regarding the proposal for a direct meeting.

