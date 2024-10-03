All Sections
Hearings on Russia's violation of UN Convention on Law of Sea to continue in The Hague

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 3 October 2024, 09:12
stock photo: getty images

Oral hearings will continue on Ukraine's claim at the Arbitration Tribunal in The Hague on 3 October, where Russia is accused of violating the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Ukraine is expected to make a public closing statement at 17:40 on 3 October.

The Russian Federation will make its public closing statement at 17:40 on 5 October.

Background:

  • Ukraine initiated arbitration proceedings against the Russian Federation in September 2016 to protect its rights as a coastal state in the waters adjacent to Crimea in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.
  • In February 2020, the arbitration tribunal in The Hague confirmed its jurisdiction to hear Ukraine's claim, but only in relation to the Azov Sea and the Kerch Strait, as well as the theft of Ukraine’s natural resources.
  • On 23 September 2024, the hearings on the merits of the case began in The Hague.
  • As part of the case, Ukraine emphasises, among other things, the illegality of the Kerch Bridge and asks the tribunal to apply the Convention on the Law of the Sea as it is written to hold Russia accountable.

