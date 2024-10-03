Russian strike on Poltava on 3 September: death toll rises to 59 as another person dies in hospital

One more person injured in the missile strike on Poltava on 3 September has died in hospital, raising the death toll to 59.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration



Quote: "Unfortunately, another person injured in the 3 September missile strike has died in hospital. The death toll from this cynical attack by the Russians has increased to 59."



Advertisement:

Details: Pronin also expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.



Background:

The Russians launched a barbaric strike on an educational institution in Poltava using two ballistic missiles on 3 September. Initial reports indicated that the strike hit the area of the Communications Institute and a nearby hospital.

Three days of mourning have been declared in Poltava Oblast, starting on 4 September, to honour those killed in the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian missiles that hit the military education facility in Poltava took three minutes to arrive, and many people were killed or injured while on their way to shelter.

Support UP or become our patron!