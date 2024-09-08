All Sections
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 September 2024, 13:54
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Three more people died in hospitals as a result of Russia's strike on the premises of Poltava Military Institute of Communication on 3 September.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The dead toll has increased to 58.

According to the most recent figures, 328 people have been wounded.

Background: 

  • On 3 September, the Russians attacked an educational institution in the city of Poltava.
  • The Ground Forces of Ukraine are investigating the attack.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian missiles that hit the military educational facility in Poltava on 3 September flew for three minutes and that many people were killed or injured on their way to shelter.

Poltavamissile strike
