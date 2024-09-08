Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
Sunday, 8 September 2024, 13:54
Three more people died in hospitals as a result of Russia's strike on the premises of Poltava Military Institute of Communication on 3 September.
Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: The dead toll has increased to 58.
According to the most recent figures, 328 people have been wounded.
Background:
- On 3 September, the Russians attacked an educational institution in the city of Poltava.
- The Ground Forces of Ukraine are investigating the attack.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian missiles that hit the military educational facility in Poltava on 3 September flew for three minutes and that many people were killed or injured on their way to shelter.
