Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital

Three more people died in hospitals as a result of Russia's strike on the premises of Poltava Military Institute of Communication on 3 September.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The dead toll has increased to 58.

According to the most recent figures, 328 people have been wounded.

Background:

On 3 September, the Russians attacked an educational institution in the city of Poltava.

The Ground Forces of Ukraine are investigating the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian missiles that hit the military educational facility in Poltava on 3 September flew for three minutes and that many people were killed or injured on their way to shelter.

