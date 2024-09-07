Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Poltava Oblast

All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 September 2024, 23:18
A Poltava Oblast sign. Stock photo: PoltavaWave

Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in the Poltava hromada on Saturday evening. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian Air Force; Suspilne Poltava

Details: The Air Force reported a high-speed target flying across Kharkiv Oblast towards Poltava at 22:22.

There were media reports of explosions in the city. Later, a comment from the head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration appeared.

Quote from Pronin: "The enemy has hit civilian infrastructure in the Poltava hromada. There are thought to be no casualties."

