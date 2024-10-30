All Sections
Rescue workers save cat from burning apartment in Kyiv – video

Anastasiia MosorkoWednesday, 30 October 2024, 13:09
Rescue workers rescued a cat from a burning apartment after a drone attack in Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescue workers have rescued a cat from a burning apartment that was hit by a Russian drone strike on Kyiv.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The apartment was  burnt out almost completely, but the animal was revived and returned to its owner. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the cat's life was not in danger.

Pavlo Petrov, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv, commented to Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia that after the UAV hit, the fire in the house spread to the first and second floors.

Petrov reports that when the rescue workers arrived at the scene, most of the doors in the building were closed - "probably, the residents were either hiding in shelters or absent".

During the apartment inspection, the rescue workers found a cat left on the fourth floor in a smoke-filled room.

Quote from Petrov: "When all the people were brought out into the open air, we started checking the closed apartments. We opened one of them and almost immediately found the cat. The fire had spread over the balcony and into the room where the cat was staying."

The cat was taken out into the open air, given oxygen from a balloon, and cooled with water because it was very hot. The rescue workers say the cat gradually regained consciousness, although he occasionally blacked out.

Quote from Petrov: "It took the cat a long time to come round. It wouldn’t start moving until it received some oxygen. And the cat was so active that I had to wear gloves to avoid being scratched."

Thanks to the neighbours, they found out who owned the apartment and quickly contacted the animal's owner. He arrived immediately because he was nearby. The owner held the cat in his arms and walked with it around the house.

The animal is now safe, but Pavlo Petrov says the owner should take the cat to a veterinarian because of possible smoke poisoning.

